Citigroup Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $124.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.07.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $116.95. 306,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.65. Paylocity has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,422,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

