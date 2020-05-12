Citigroup Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $320.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTD. SunTrust Banks downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.73.

Trade Desk stock traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $312.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,352. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.41, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.02. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $327.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,311.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $2,957,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,359 shares of company stock worth $38,199,048. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

