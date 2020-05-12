Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

VMUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 232 ($3.05) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 155.88 ($2.05).

Shares of VMUK stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 72.26 ($0.95). The stock had a trading volume of 3,420,717 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.58. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80.

In related news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £29,480.64 ($38,780.11).

Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

