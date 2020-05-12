Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,706 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 23,203 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Citrix Systems worth $24,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $822,798.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,265 shares in the company, valued at $52,028,499.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,097 shares of company stock worth $5,083,192 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

CTXS opened at $154.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average of $121.02. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $155.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

