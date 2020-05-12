ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 9,055 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

