Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Diego J. Barral Sells 7,955 Shares

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,173.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.68. 1,209,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,450. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average of $164.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Clorox by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,403 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

