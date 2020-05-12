Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 1,424 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 11.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $126,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 320,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,403.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,221.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1,323.74. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.