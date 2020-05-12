Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Brian D. Brunner Purchases 10,000 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Brian D. Brunner purchased 10,000 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CVLY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. 2,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $126.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.65. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $24.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 677,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 44,096 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVLY. ValuEngine lowered Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

