Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Director Louis Audet Sells 20,000 Shares

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Director Louis Audet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.26, for a total value of C$2,025,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,943 shares in the company, valued at C$9,512,329.99.

TSE:CCA traded down C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 69,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. Cogeco Communications Inc has a twelve month low of C$87.57 and a twelve month high of C$120.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.08.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.81 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$586.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$591.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCA. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$112.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$106.38.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.