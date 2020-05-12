Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 516,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 130,935 shares during the quarter. Cognex accounts for about 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.30% of Cognex worth $21,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,558. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

