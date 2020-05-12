Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Michael Jr. Massood Purchases 3,170 Shares

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Michael Jr. Massood acquired 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $43,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CLBK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. 7,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Columbia Financial Inc has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $17.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

