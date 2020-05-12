Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the April 15th total of 743,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:CXP opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 134.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In related news, Director John L. Dixon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $184,240.00. Insiders have bought 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $667,034 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,609,000 after acquiring an additional 244,553 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 43,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

