Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,039.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average is $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,026,836.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,740,763.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $2,792,263. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

