Comerica Bank Acquires 5,749 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,084 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Raymond James lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.