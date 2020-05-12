Comerica Bank Acquires 6,942 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,388 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.16% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CATY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

