Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Mantech International worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.31. Mantech International Corp has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mantech International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

