Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 18,198.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,372,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 799.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 658,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,761,000 after purchasing an additional 585,275 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,303,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Agree Realty by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 467,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 383,747 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 374,929 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $227,970. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.