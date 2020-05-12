Comerica Bank Buys 13,150 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.36% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLOW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,101,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,940,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,753,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.70 per share, with a total value of $52,969.50. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $732.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

