Comerica Bank Buys 1,471 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $197.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.16. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $200.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $154,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $511,653.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,572.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,282 shares of company stock worth $4,161,149. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

