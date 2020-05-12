Comerica Bank Buys 24,284 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 61,638 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 513,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,175 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 163,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

