Comerica Bank Buys 4,867 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.