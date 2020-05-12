Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,159.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $9,475,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 156,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 142,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

