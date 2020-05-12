Comerica Bank Grows Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 25.3% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.28. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

