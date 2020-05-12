Comerica Bank Has $2.71 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of RBC Bearings worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $121.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 5.60. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

