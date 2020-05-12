Comerica Bank Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $102.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.06.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

