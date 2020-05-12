Comerica Bank Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,416,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,644,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,625,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,819,000 after buying an additional 127,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,478,000 after buying an additional 244,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 487,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

