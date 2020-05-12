Comerica Bank Has $2.99 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52.

