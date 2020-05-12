Comerica Bank Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

