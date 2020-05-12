Comerica Bank Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Strategic Education worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRA. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 674.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of STRA opened at $168.18 on Tuesday. Strategic Education Inc has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $189.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average is $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $761,103.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,344.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,889. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

