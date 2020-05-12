Comerica Bank Invests $3.03 Million in Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 354,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.45% of Accel Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $4,403,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $3,250,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,879,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,562,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:ACEL opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

