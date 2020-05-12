Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $55.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.02%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

