Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,130 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of Centerstate Bank worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Centerstate Bank news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,615.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Salyers acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $354,187.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $393,768. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $209.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

Centerstate Bank Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

