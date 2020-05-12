Comerica Bank Purchases 21,896 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,896 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Cousins Properties worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

CUZ stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. Cousins Properties Inc has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

