Comerica Bank Purchases 8,655 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of Home Bancshares worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 442,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

