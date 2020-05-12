Comerica Bank Raises Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

