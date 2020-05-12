Comerica Bank Sells 10,301 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Comerica Bank cut its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of East West Bancorp worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $60,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after acquiring an additional 965,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after acquiring an additional 250,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

