Comerica Bank Sells 5,788 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 37,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 358,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,692,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

LYB stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.