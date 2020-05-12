Comerica Bank Sells 5,950 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 948.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

TAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

