Comerica Bank Sells 7,492 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Northern Trust by 25.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 59,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

