Comerica Bank Sells 890 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 410,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average of $111.93. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.05.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.