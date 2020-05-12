Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €4.50 ($5.23).

Several research firms have recently commented on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CBK opened at €3.20 ($3.72) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a one year high of €7.95 ($9.24). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.23.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.