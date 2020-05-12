Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1,050.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 143.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CBU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $201,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,186.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $56,530.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $776,464 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

