Comparing Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Ichor (OTCMKTS:ICHR)

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Designs and Ichor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million 0.13 -$120.04 million N/A N/A Ichor $620.84 million 0.80 $10.73 million $0.95 22.91

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sigma Designs and Ichor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A Ichor 0 3 4 0 2.57

Ichor has a consensus target price of $31.57, suggesting a potential upside of 45.09%. Given Ichor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sigma Designs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Ichor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Ichor 1.79% 12.16% 4.93%

Volatility and Risk

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ichor beats Sigma Designs on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

