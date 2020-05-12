Comparing Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) & Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Kingsway Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.73 $200.62 million $2.16 3.50 Kingsway Financial Services $52.64 million 0.76 -$30.10 million N/A N/A

Third Point Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance 20.42% -8.55% -3.38% Kingsway Financial Services -22.80% -56.69% -3.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Third Point Reinsurance and Kingsway Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Third Point Reinsurance beats Kingsway Financial Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

