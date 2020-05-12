COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

CMPGY opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01.

About COMPASS GRP PLC/S

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

