Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.2% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.11. 1,441,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

