ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Price Target Cut to $3.00

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 167.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. ConforMIS has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a market cap of $68.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.06.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 121.27%. Equities research analysts expect that ConforMIS will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanhope Investments purchased a new position in ConforMIS in the 4th quarter worth $27,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 139,708 shares in the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,432,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 726,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

