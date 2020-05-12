ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ConforMIS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.92.

NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 387,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 121.27%. The company had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConforMIS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

