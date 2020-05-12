ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,309 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. 3,238,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,776,993. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

