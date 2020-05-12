CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 13.49%.

Shares of NYSE:CCR opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $134.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. CONSOL Coal Resources has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $17.53.

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCR shares. B. Riley cut their target price on CONSOL Coal Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark began coverage on CONSOL Coal Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.21 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.